Correction: Orkuveitan - Green Bond Auction August 22Nd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [Wrong auction date was in original release in English. Corrected below.]

Reykjavík (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) is holding a auction on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2024. Bonds in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB as well as a new green bond class OR280845 GB will be offered for sale.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 27,607 million have been issued in the class.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 34,246 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address ... before UTC 17:00 on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024. Transactions will be settled on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.

