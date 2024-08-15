Limeapple Launches Tween Girl Swimwear Line In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Limeapple is on a mission to empower young girls to express themselves confidently through and fun. Every girl deserves to feel comfortable, stylish, and inspired to be active.” - Debbie Naren

AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Limeapple tween swimwear , a brand dedicated to creating ethical and stylish clothing for young girls, is excited to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated swimwear line in Australia. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Limeapple's mission to empower young girls to express themselves confidently through fashion and fun.

Founded by Debbie Naren, Limeapple has always prioritized producing clothing that not only looks great but also feels great to wear. Inspired by her own experiences as a mother, Naren sought to design clothes that were stylish, comfortable, durable, and ethically made, allowing girls to move and play with unrestricted freedom. The brand's design team meticulously selects high-quality fabrics and materials to ensure each garment stands up to the active lifestyles of young girls.

"Limeapple is on a mission to empower young girls to express themselves confidently through fashion and fun. Every girl deserves to feel comfortable, stylish, and inspired to be active," says Debbie Naren, Founder of Limeapple.

The new swimwear line reflects Limeapple's commitment to quality and ethical production. Each piece is designed to provide both comfort and durability, perfect for Australia's active, outdoor lifestyle. This launch not only introduces high-quality swimwear to the Australian market but also aligns with Limeapple's dedication to social impact.

With their "Buy One, Feed Five" initiative, Limeapple donates five meals to kids in need for every purchase made. This program, in partnership with the Children's Hunger Fund , aims to combat childhood hunger, which is closely linked to mental health issues, depression, and other health problems. Limeapple's goal is to provide 1 million meals, and they're well on their way to achieving this target.

The launch of the swimwear line in Australia is a testament to Limeapple's growth and commitment to making a difference. The company invites everyone to join them in this exciting new chapter and to help support their mission of empowering young girls and fighting childhood hunger.

