Brandpulse And Isinwheel Forge Strategic Partnership To Expand Retail Footprint

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BrandPulse , a premier consulting firm specializing in retail go-to-market strategies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Isinwheel , a leader in the electric scooter market. This collaboration is set to drive Isinwheel's growth beyond its success, establishing a significant presence in brick-and-mortar retail channels.Isinwheel, established in 2018 and owned by XFUTURE INC., has quickly become a household name for eco-friendly, stylish, and affordable personal solutions. Known for its success on Amazon, Isinwheel now seeks to extend its footprint into brick-and-mortar retail channels.“We're thrilled to collaborate with Isinwheel, a brand that aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the way companies enter the retail sector,” said BrandPulse Founder Yanko Sierra.“Our strategic partnership will focus on leveraging Isinwheel's existing online success to penetrate key regional retailers, ensuring they continue to lead in the personal transportation space.”Sierra brings over 20 years of experience in the consumer electronics sector, including retail, brand development, and strategic sales. His vision for BrandPulse is to help emerging brands like Isinwheel navigate the complexities of retail entry, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.As part of the collaboration, BrandPulse will provide a comprehensive range of services, including market analysis, retail readiness assessments, and tailored go-to-market strategies. The goal is to establish a strong retail presence for Isinwheel, starting with key regional retailers and exploring distribution opportunities within independent dealer networks, regional government, and educational institutions.This partnership blends BrandPulse's deep expertise in retail strategy with Isinwheel's cutting-edge product innovations to deliver a transformative personal transportation experience for commuters and adventure seekers nationwide.For more information, please contact:

