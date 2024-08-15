Southern Electrical Services Celebrates 33 Years Of Excellence From Its Houston Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo - Southern Electrical Services

Southern Electrical Services celebrates 33 years, continuing to deliver expert industrial and commercial electrical solutions from its Houston headquarters

- John KarbowskiHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Electrical Services , an industrial and commercial electrical services leader, is proud to celebrate 33 years of delivering high-quality electrical solutions to clients across Texas and beyond. Since its founding in 1991, the company has built a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and exceptional customer service.Operating from its well-established headquarters at 11875 W. Little York, Suite 1102, Houston, TX 77041, Southern Electrical Services continues to be strategically positioned to serve a diverse and growing client base. The Houston location has been a central hub for the company's operations, allowing it to efficiently manage large-scale projects and provide timely, localized service across the region.Over the past three decades, Southern Electrical Services has played a crucial role in a wide range of high-profile projects, including work for major clients such as Tesla, Texas Cement, and NRG. The company's expertise in handling complex industrial and commercial electrical projects has positioned it as a trusted partner in the industry, known for delivering results on time and within budget.“Our 33 years in business is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our clients,” said John Karbowski, owner of Southern Electrical Services.“Our Houston headquarters continues to be the cornerstone of our operations, enabling us to maintain the high standards of service that our clients have come to expect.”As Southern Electrical Services looks to the future, the company remains committed to maintaining its legacy of excellence while continuing to innovate and expand its capabilities. The Houston location will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting this growth, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the industry.Southern Electrical Services specializes in providing industrial and commercial electrical solutions , with a focus on delivering customized services that meet the unique needs of each client. Our skilled electricians are experts in new equipment circuits, machine circuits, air compressor circuits, and assembly line power setups. Additionally, we provide top-notch services in generator installations, advanced lighting systems, and EV charger setups. We are committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every project is completed to the highest standards of quality and safety.For more information, please contact:

