Optibike Brings High Performance E-Bike To Outerbike For First Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optibike RIOT: Most powerful E-MTB Built in USA

Optibike RIOT with Powerstorm HT motor

Optibike High Performance E-Bikes

- James Turner

CRESTED BUTTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor enthusiasts and e-bike enthusiasts alike are in for a treat at this year's Outerbike event in Crested Butte, CO. Optibike , a leading of high performance electric bikes, will be showcasing their all new RIOT class 1 eMBT for the first time at the event from August 16-18.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to test ride the RIOT on some of the most beautiful single track trails in the state. With more power than any other class 1 e-bike, the RIOT is sure to impress riders with its speed and handling. This will be the first time for people to experience the RIOT in action, making it a must-see attraction at Outerbike.

Optibike will be showcasing the RIOT, a powerful Class 1 e-MTB. With 190 newton meters of torque and a full 750 watts continuous power the RIOT outperforms all other E-MTBs. It is a long range E-MTB with a massive 1650 Watt-hour battery, almost 3X the size of other bikes. The RIOT is designed, tested and built in Colorado and uses Optibike's Powerstorm MBB. The Powerstorm has the highest power to size of any e-bike motor in the world.

The RIOT features a super smooth power delivery. The massive industry leading torque allows riders to easily climb hills that other E-MTB cant. With the high torque the bike requires much less shifting which provides for longer chain life.

Outerbike is known for bringing together the best brands in the outdoor industry and providing a unique opportunity for attendees to test out the latest gear and equipment. With the addition of Optibike and their RIOT eMBT, this year's event is sure to be even more exciting and action-packed.

Don't miss the chance to be one of the first to test ride the Optibike RIOT at Outerbike in Crested Butte, CO from August 16-18. Experience the thrill of cruising down single track trails in the beautiful mountain scenery while riding the most powerful class 1 e-bike on the market. For more information about Optibike and their products, visit their website at .

James Turner

Opti-Bike LLC

+1 303-848-8385

email us here