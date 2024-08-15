Globant Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results



Second quarter revenues of $587.5 million, up 18.1% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.51 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative solutions, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues rose to $587.5 million, representing 18.1% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 36.3% in the second

quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.3% in the second

quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.2% compared to 9.4% in the second

quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 15.0% in the second

quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.87 compared to $0.85 in the second

quarter of 2023. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.51 compared to $1.36 in the second

quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues rose to $1,158.5 million, representing 19.4% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.5% compared to 36.0% in the first six months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.2% in the first six months of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.8% compared to 9.4% in the first six months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 15.0% in the first six months of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.89 compared to $1.70 in the first six months of 2023. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $3.04 compared to $2.64 in the first six months of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024





Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $180.4 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $142.9 million from $323.3 million as of December

31, 2023, driven mainly by payments of bonuses, investments in our platform business, partial repayment of our credit facility and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of June 30, 2024, we had a total amount of $125 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the second quarter of 2024 with 29,112 Globers, 27,133 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2024 was as follows: 56.3% from North America (top country: US), 23.0% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 16.9% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 3.8% from New Markets1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2024 represented 8.3%, 21.0% and 30.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, Globant served a total of 958 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 329 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 283 for the same period one year ago. In terms of currencies, 67.1% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we celebrate our tenth anniversary as a public company, Globant remains steadfast in its commitment to long-term growth and industry leadership. Our recent quarterly results demonstrate robust revenue growth and strong performance across all regions and verticals, particularly in media, sports, and entertainment. Our AI-related revenues have significantly grown by nearly 130% in the first half of 2024, underscoring our pivotal role in the ongoing AI revolution. With the unveiling of our AI agents, which enhance the software development life cycle, and the introduction of the Globant GUT Network at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, we are poised to meet the growing demands for AI-based solutions across the global economy. Our entrepreneurial and innovative mindset continues to drive us forward, fostering lasting client relationships and delivering exceptional shareholder returns," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "As we look ahead, we are optimistic about our record-high pipeline and the transformative potential of generative AI to shape the future of our industry."

"We are very proud of the results today, which reflect our strong execution. This quarter, we achieved revenues of $587.5 million, up 18.1% year-over-year, driven by a broad-based performance. Our ability to maintain high profitability, despite the challenging economic environment, is a reflection of our operational efficiency. As we look ahead, we are maintaining a strong growth outlook for the remainder of the year. This is supported by our continued expansion across different regions and our investments in broadening our service offering. Additionally, the increase in AI-related revenues is translating into tangible revenue growth for Globant. We remain encouraged by the opportunities ahead for the company, and are committed to delivering industry leading growth and profitability," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2024:



Third quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $611.0 million to $617.0 million, or 12.1% to 13.2% year-over-year growth.

Third quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%.

Third quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.64 (assuming an average of 44.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,407.0 million to $2,421.0 million, implying a 14.8% to 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%. Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.3 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB )

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI.

We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.