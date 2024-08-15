(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By of Finance

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Opening remarks by of finance at the 4th Dialogue on Governance for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday 14 August, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, of Spain.

“I wish to congratulate CAF – the Development of Latin America and the Caribbean and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their foresight in emphasising the critical importance of effective governance in the Caribbean and Latin America. In the face of the current global challenges and the protracted recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, your commitment to advancing effective governance in our region is timely and essential.

It is a pleasure for me to engage in this important session of reflection, discussion and action as we explore ways to improve development and advancement in our region.

“Over the next two days, you will deliberate on several topics of significant importance, including the legitimacy of public institutions, citizen security and accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through improved governance. Our collective journey towards a sustainable future hinges on our ability to navigate complex challenges with effective and inclusive governance.”

