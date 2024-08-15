Longi Appoints Ross Kent As UK And Ireland General Manager For DG Business

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONGi today announced the appointment of Ross Kent as General Manager for the UK and Ireland. In his new role, Kent will be responsible for leading LONGi's distributed generation and C&I business with a focus on driving growth, enhancing customer relationships as part of LONGi's customer-centric approach, and leading the introduction of new module and solar innovations including LONG's high performance back contact HPBC.

With more than 13 years of experience in the solar industry, Ross brings a wealth of commercial expertise and strategic acumen to his new role. Prior to joining LONGi in Europe, he worked at Hanwha Q Cells for more than 10 years, serving as the company's Head of Sales for UK, Ireland & Scandinavia for the past four years.

"I am thrilled to be joining LONGi's UK and Ireland organization at such a pivotal time. I am part of a highly dedicated and determined team and I am looking forward to the next phase of our journey. LONGi is already a well-known and respected brand in the UK & Ireland market. With the transition to back contact technology in full swing, our focus will be on educating distributors, installers, and end users, both residential and commercial, about the unrivalled benefits of this technology," said Ross.

He commented:“With the election of the new UK government, the market potential for growth in the renewable energy sector has increased dramatically. The Government's plans have led to increased optimism to transform the volatile market into a more stable one where reliable investment can be made. This emerging hope has the potential to bring change and new growth.”

Full release: LONGi appoints Ross Kent as General Manager in the UK and Ireland

Media contact: ...