Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire In Nakhchivan Direction

8/15/2024 3:13:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 15 at about 18:10, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of the Ganza settlement of Ordubad region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

