Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire In Nakhchivan Direction
Date
8/15/2024 3:13:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 15 at about 18:10, the Armenian armed forces units
using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions
stationed in the direction of the Ganza settlement of Ordubad
region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews
reports, citing the Defence Ministry.
According to the Ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units took
retaliatory measures.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108560154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.