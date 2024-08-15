Arab Chamber An Exhibitor At Startup Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) is presenting the Arab countries and their innovation ecosystems at the Startup Summit 2024 , which is taking place at the Centrosul Center in the southern coastal Brazilian city of Florianópolis from August 14 to 16. The institution works in the through its innovation laboratory CCAB Lab, which helps bringing Brazil and the Arab countries closer together in the industry.

According to ABCC institutional relations analyst Elaine Prates, the entity is at the Startup Summit to showcase how active the Arab countries are in the innovation ecosystem and the work of the CCAB Lab as a way into the Arab world for solutions by Brazilian startups. Prates represents the ABCC in the event with a stand at the space for internationalization entities, alongside other global regions and countries.

Event at Centrosul brings together entities involved in the innovation universe

The Startup Summit 2024 has both an exhibition and a content area, with lectures of interest for the universe of startups over its three days. In addition to internationalization-related institutions, exhibitors include startups – some in individual stands and others in collectives – incubators, universities, major companies showcasing their innovations, technology suppliers for startups, and public agencies showcasing their actions and tools for this audience.

This is the first time the ABCC participates in the event, which has taken place since 2018. Elaine Prates says the possibility came from the ties with Santa Catarina state's Sebrae, which promotes the competitiveness of small businesses, through Vinicius Bitencourt, cofounder of law firm Technology & International Business Lawyer, who last year participated in a mission for startups held by the ABCC.

Arab-Brazilian Chamber is a p

Through this partnership with Santa Catarina's Sebrae, the ABCC was invited to have a booth at the Startup Summit 2024 and is itself a sponsor. The event in Florianópolis is held by SebraeStartups and Santa Catarina's technology association (Acate), with the strategic partnership of the state government's research foundation Fapesc, the State Secretariat for Science, Technology and Innovation (SCTI), and the State Secretariat for Industry, Trade and Services (Sicos).

In Santa Catarina, the ABCC has also participated in sideline appointments with Santa Catarina State Executive Secretariat for International Articulation and Strategic Projects and Sicos. According to Elaine Prates, the meetings aim to establish and reinforce the relationship for actions and partnerships to bring the state closer to the Arab countries.

