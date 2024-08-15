Ecograf: Epanko Graphite Processing Plant Layout Design Completed (News With Additional Features)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf: Epanko Graphite Processing Layout Design Completed (news with additional features)

15.08.2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EcoGraf

ASX Release / 15 August 2024

Epanko Graphite Processing Plant Layout Design Completed

Pre-Development Infrastructure Works Commenced

EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ; OTCQB: ECGFF ) is pleased to announce the completion of the final layout design for the 73,000tpa graphite processing plant by METC Engineering and Construction (METC), a South African based engineering firm.

The project was managed by METC-PaulSam JV their Tanzanian based partner. The following link below provides a 3D fly-over overview of the proposed processing plant.

View flyover video:

The 3D fly-over provides a detailed overview of the processing plant, which has been designed to the highest engineering standards to meet bank independent due diligence and customised to deliver the project's very favourable characteristics, which includes high processing recoveries and high concentrate grades.



The final plant design follows the recent due diligence site visits undertaken last quarter by KfW IPEX-Bank, Euler Hermes and technical, environmental and social consultants.



The Company is also pleased to advise the engineering geotechnical drilling program activities have commenced at Epanko, Tanzania.

This program will finalise the geotechnical parameters for the proposed Epanko Graphite Processing Plant, Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), Water Storage Facility (WSF) and will ensure that the final TSF design meets the engineering standards outlined in the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).



The program includes 22 holes for 450m of drilling and 67 geotechnical test pits.

Epanko project characteristics have been reviewed through the bank appointed Independent Technical Expert (ITE) review and combined with the recent Ore Reserve where an industry-leading 82% of the Reserve is now in the Proven category, provides the highest level of confidence (refer ASX announcement 25 July 2024).

Figure 1 : Epanko's favourable project characteristics.









This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.





For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS



Andrew Spinks



Managing Director



T: +61 8 6424 9002





Note 1 – Carbon determined by loss on ignition (LOI)





Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr. David Williams and Mr. David Drabble. Mr. David Williams is a full-time employee of ERM and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#4176)(RPGeo). Mr. David Drabble is a full-time employee of EcoGraf Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#307348). Mr David Williams and Mr David Drabble have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement on 11 March 2024 and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Mineral Resource is comprised of 32.3Mt Measured; 55.7Mt Indicated and 202.8Mt Inferred resources.

The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve has been compiled by Mr Steve O'Grady. Mr O'Grady, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#201545), is a fulltime employee of Intermine Engineering and produced the Mining Reserve estimate based on data and geological information supplied by Mr Williams. Mr O'Grady has sufficient experience that is relevant to the estimation, assessment, evaluation and economic extraction of Ore Reserve that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement on 25 July 2024, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, including production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Ore Reserve is comprised of 11.7Mt Proven and 2.6Mt Probable reserves.





About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGrafTM battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfreeTM purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.



Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGrafTM purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.

15.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

