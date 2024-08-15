Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ring For Operating A Touchscreen Device (PBT-4071)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a stylish ring to assist when operating the

touchscreen on a cell phone, tablet or other device," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the STYLUS BLING RING. My convenient and eye-catching design eliminates the hassle of carrying and using a separate stylus pen."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for a ring. In doing so, it allows the wearer to easily control a device. As a result, it increases style and convenience, and it offers an alternative to using a traditional stylus. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize touchscreen devices, especially those with long fingernails or wide fingers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

