Delray Beach DDA Celebrates Roy M. Simon (1930-2024)

Roy M. Simon, Delray Beach Architect and Founder of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, Passed Away Today, August 14, 2024

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Roy Simon, a cherished member of the Delray Beach community. Simon, age 93, a longtime architect and founder of the Delray Beach DDA, passed away today, August 14, 2024. Simon, who is also the father of current Executive Director of the DDA, Laura Simon, was surrounded by family.Simon was born in Delray Beach and grew up in Downtown Delray where he attended Delray Beach Elementary School and Delray Beach High School – both of which are now part of Old School Square. He was the grandson and son of Delray Beach pioneers who first settled in Downtown Delray Beach in 1912. Simon, one Delray Beach's oldest working architects, established his firm in Delray Beach in 1959, providing architectural services in building design, preparation of construction documents, interior design, historic preservation, and more. One of his most notable projects was the recently demolished Atlantic Plaza near Veterans Park, open from 1987 to 2023. He also designed Pompey Park, the original Urban Outfitters building and many of the churches in Delray Beach, such as Trinity Lutheran and St. Vincent's Catholic Church.In 1971, Simon founded the Delray Beach DDA in order to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. His mission was to create parking for visitors and employees in Downtown Delray. He spearheaded the creation of the in-lieu parking program, and he assembled and helped the DDA acquire the majority of the public parking lots in Downtown Delray Beach. Then in 1987, Simon was part of a“task force” created to save the buildings that had once housed Delray Beach Elementary and High School but had since been abandoned by the Palm Beach County School District. Simon, along with Frances Bourque and Ken Simback, had a vision of turning the property into a people-oriented activity center for the arts and culture – one that would revitalize downtown Delray forever – and they called it Old School Square. The task force then officially created the Old School Square Foundation.Simon was an active member of many boards for Delray Beach and Palm Beach County, including the Code Enforcement Board, Community Appearance Board, Planning and Zoning Board, and Zoning Board of Adjustments. He served as Vice President and two-time President of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, was a former Trustee and Board Member of the Old School Square Historic Preservation Project, and twice served as Chairman of the Delray Beach DDA. A charter board member and 42-year board member of the Delray Beach Historical Society, he also served as a Trustee since 1977. As a member of the Rotary Club, he earned the“Service Above Self” award.Simon resided in the Delray Beach Lake Ida neighborhood for more than 65 years and dedicated his life to the growth and vitality of his beloved city. You could find him eating lunch almost every day at his favorite restaurant, the Green Owl and he always honked as he drove past the DDA offices in Downtown Delray on his way home from work. His widow, Beth, who was by his side since 1961, passed away in 2023.“My father's passion and commitment to his hometown and, most of all, the DDA is incredible. There was not a day that went by where he did not ask how Downtown Delray and the DDA were doing, along with sharing what we SHOULD be doing to help downtown prosper,” said his daughter Laura Simon who started with the DDA in 2010 after her father's encouragement.“It is and has been truly an honor and privilege to serve in his footsteps for my hometown.”About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

