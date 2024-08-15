FM Urges EU To Take Decisive Action Against Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held a phone conversation on Thursday with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.During the call, Safadi underscored the urgent need for the European Union to adopt practical and deterrent measures against Israel's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, its violations of Palestinian rights in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and its breaches of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. He warned that these continued violations of international law and humanitarian principles are pushing the region to the brink of war.Safadi expressed deep frustration over the international community's failure to take decisive steps to end the "war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank." He emphasized that Israel's actions not only violate international law but also threaten global peace and security.He urged the European Union to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli officials who promote hate speech, support settler terrorism, and violate the sanctity of holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. Safadi specifically condemned the recent storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif by extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling it a blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo and a dangerous escalation that necessitates immediate deterrent measures.Safadi called on the European Union to confront Israel's ongoing settlement expansion in Palestinian territories, which defies international law and challenges the EU's own positions against land confiscation and settlement construction.He also reiterated the necessity of an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.Safadi thanked Borrell for the European Union's clear positions, calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, adherence to international law, and a halt to Israel's illegal activities in all occupied Palestinian territories.For his part, Borrell reaffirmed his support for the ongoing efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a prisoner exchange agreement.In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates continues its comprehensive diplomatic efforts, urging the international community to take a clear stand against Israeli aggression in Gaza and its illegal actions in the occupied West Bank. The ministry is also advocating for firm international condemnation of extremist Israeli actions, particularly the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque.