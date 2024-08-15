Pilot Projects Guaranteeing Service To Citizens Will Be Implemented In Different Districts: CM Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolhapur, Aug 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that the pilot project prepared under the Maharashtra Rights to Public Services Act 2015 will ensure that various services of the are taken to the citizens.

In his address after virtually launching the pilot project for the effective implementation of the Maharashtra Rights to Public Services Act in Kolhapur district, the Chief Minister said that such projects will also be implemented in other districts of the state.

Shinde said that on the auspicious occasion of the 78th Independence Day of the nation, the state government is launching a pilot project for the effective implementation of the Act from the place where great philanthropist Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was born.

This Act came into force in 2015 and the government has included thousands of schemes under it so as to provide easy services to the people of the state at a greater speed, he said.

However, the Chief Minister lamented that the people are not yet aware about the Act to the extent they should have been.

He also said that such services should be effectively implemented and taken to the people.

"The responsibility taken up by the district administration to take the Service Guarantee Act to every citizen of the district is something that needs to be appreciated. Now various schemes of the government will be reaching door to door, effectively." the Chief Minister said.

He also said that various services initiated by the district administration, including service at the door steps, Aaple Sarkar web portal, RTS mobile application, WhatsApp chatbot, one model Aaple Sarkar service centre in every taluka, QR code concept for registering grievances of the people, the planning for standardising the offices and accelerating the work of administration are applaudable.

The Chief Minister also released a documentary providing information about the project.