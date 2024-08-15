Experience Digital Summit Philadelphia: A Must-Attend Event For Marketing Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Summit Philadelphia September 24-25

Digital Summit is bringing its highly anticipated featuring marketing experts from the nation's top brands to Philadelphia on September 24-25th.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Summit , the premier conference series for immersive training and networking for digital marketers, is set to bring its highly anticipated conference to Philadelphia from September 24-25, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Center. This two-day event will provide attendees with unique opportunities to gain actionable insights and learn from the nation's top marketing teams about the latest trends and strategies in digital marketing.

Event Highlights:

1 Speakers : Digital Summit Philadelphia will feature over 25 speakers, including leaders from top brands such as The Marketing Millennials, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Microsoft, Bixa, Schell Games, and a former executive from Instagram and YouTube. Keynotes and breakout sessions will cover a range of topics, including effective content strategies, SEO, mastering social media algorithms, and leveraging generative AI in

2 Sessions: The summit will offer educational sessions on essential topics like ROI-driven SEO, AI & ChatGPT, conversion-driven data, automated journeys, and more. Premium masterclasses include "Entering Your Analytics Era with GA4”,“Digital Reporting Strategy in 2024”,“Thriving in Google's New Advertising Ecosystem”, and“The 80/20 of Google Ads: How Top Performers Approach Account ”

3 Opportunities: Attendees will benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential clients. The event includes dedicated networking breaks, a cocktail reception, and opportunities to meet the

4 Showcase: The event will feature an exhibitor area where attendees can explore the latest tools and technologies in digital marketing. 2024 exhibitors include bluehost, Adtaxi, Ansira, PlayPlay, WTM Digital Marketing, illumin, Zoho, and SwagChimp. This is an excellent opportunity for marketers to discover new solutions to enhance their marketing efforts.

"Philadelphia is on the Digital Summit tour every year," said Kayal Rajendran, Content Director at Digital Summit. "We love the marketing community here and we're thrilled to be back. Our event is designed to equip marketers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. Whether you're looking to make better content, improve your social media presence, tackle the wave of generative AI platforms, or better understand your analytics, our sessions will provide you with the insights you can immediately put into practice.”

Registration and Additional Information: Tickets for Digital Summit Minneapolis are available now. For more information about the event, speakers, and sessions, and to register, please visit .

About Digital Summit: Digital Summit is a leading conference series that brings together marketing professionals from across the country to learn from top industry experts. With events held in major cities across the U.S., Digital Summit provides a platform for marketers to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Danielle Blanchette

Digital Summit

+1 352-333-6004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube