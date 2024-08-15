Catchafire Mobilizes To Promote The Vote And Civic Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With the election on the horizon, Catchafire, the premier volunteer and community impact platform, has launched an election hub to make sure everyone has a plan to vote on November 5th. Not only is election day an exciting opportunity to take part in democracy, it's also a day with many volunteer needs. The hub promotes and volunteering, encouraging impactful actions both in and out of the voting booth.

"Elections are the cornerstone of any society. Companies have to embrace the expanded role they play in driving voter access and participation. By creating a culture of participation and community service, we encourage individuals to strengthen community bonds and ensure that everyone's voice is heard," said Matt Miszewski, CEO of Catchafire.

Catchafire has partnered with Power the Polls, When We All Vote, and Vote Forward to encourage individuals to sign up as poll workers, register to vote, and create voting plans with their friends and family. Additionally, Catchafire is bringing grantmakers and corporations together to sponsor 200 nonpartisan nonprofits across the country working to drive voter registration and turnout.

Catchafire has a number of ways to promote civic engagement:



Find a nonprofit protecting voter rights and championing civic advocacy and volunteer virtually



Join Time To Vote to help ensure employees don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck

Sign up with Power the Polls , encouraging volunteers to staff their local polling station

For a complete list of ways to get involved, visit . To discuss sponsorship, contact [email protected] .



About Catchafire

Catchafire, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in volunteering and social impact software, sitting at the intersection of employee experience, grantmaking, and corporate philanthropy. Catchafire partners with hundreds of foundations and companies facilitating connections between 13,000 nonprofits and over 300,000 volunteers. After more than a decade of expertise, Catchafire has created over $200 million dollars in value, with over 1 million volunteer hours donated in service of supporting communities.

SOURCE Catchafire