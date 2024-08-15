Water Leakage Detector Systems Industry Business Report 2023-2030: Halcyon Days Ahead With Dynamic Drivers For Water Leak Detection Devices
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems was valued at an estimated US$4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the water leakage detector systems market is driven by several factors. The increasing awareness of the potential damage and costs associated with water leaks is a significant driver. The rising adoption of smart home technologies and the growing trend towards connected home devices are boosting demand for smart water leakage detectors.
Technological advancements in sensor technology, wireless communication, and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities and reliability of these systems, driving their adoption. The expansion of the real estate and construction industries, particularly in urban areas, is increasing the demand for water leakage detection systems in new buildings.
Additionally, regulatory trends and insurance incentives that promote the installation of water leakage detectors are contributing to market growth. Finally, the rising focus on water conservation and sustainability is encouraging the use of these systems to prevent water wastage, creating new opportunities in the market.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Active Leak Detector Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $723.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Aqualeak Detection Ltd., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 515
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $4.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $7.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Competitive Scenario Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Water: The Essence of Life World Water Resources: A Primer World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %) World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic Meters) Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers) Leak Detection System: An Introduction Causes of Water Leaks Smart Leak Detection Systems Detecting Water Leaks Through Flow & Pressure Monitoring Water Leakage Detection Devices Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic Drivers for Water Leak Detection Devices: Global Market Prospects and Outlook Active Water Leak Detection Systems Hold a Major Share Regional Market Analysis Recent Market Activity Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater, Driving the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection Centralized Data Management AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection Water Leakage Detection Sensor Saves Infrastructure Computer Vision in Leak Detection Systems Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with Riveting Merits Features of Commercial-Grade Water Leak Detection Systems Finding the Best Process for Robust Commercial Water Leak Detection Building Trends, Plumber's Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand Smart WI-FI Water Sensor Leak Detector Technology Come to the Rescue Data Centers: An Important Consumer of Water Leakage Detector Systems Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023 Global Market for Modular Data Centers (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027 Water Leakage Detector Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations Leakage Detection Systems Finds Application in Wide Range of Industries Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water Leak Detection Arena Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining Center-Stage Attention Satellite Images for Leak Detection Micro Leaks Detection Solutions Magnetic Field Sensors IoT-Powered Leak Detection Leak Detection with Valve Control Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand Increased Demand for IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems MACRO DRIVERS Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 107 Featured)
3M Company ABB Ltd. Aqualeak Detection Ltd. Atmos International (Atmos) Badger Meter Inc. Gutermann AG Hermann Sewerin GmbH LeakTronics Mueller Water Products Inc. nVent Ovarro Limited Pentair plc Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Resideo Technologies, Inc. Schneider Electric SE SebaKMT Megger Germany GmbH TTK S.A.S. Xylem Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
