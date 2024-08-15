Global Amblyopia Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The amblyopia market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.45 billion in 2023 to $4.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the incidence of ophthalmological illnesses, rise in consumer demand for affordable glasses, the prevalence of hyperopia and myopia, an increased elderly population, and increased adoption of telemedicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The amblyopia market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of digital health platforms, increasing availability of resources and support for parents, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare for children, increasing awareness about amblyopia, and the proliferation of specialized eye care centers and clinics.

Growth Driver Of The Amblyopia Market

The rise in the incidence of ophthalmological illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the amblyopia market going forward. Ophthalmological illnesses are disorders affecting the eyes, which can range from common issues such as cataracts and glaucoma to rare conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa and ocular tumors. The rise in ophthalmological illnesses is due to increased screen time, aging populations, and environmental factors such as pollution. Amblyopia can lead to ophthalmological illnesses by causing the brain to ignore input from the weaker eye, potentially resulting in permanent vision impairment and issues with depth perception if untreated.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the amblyopia market include Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biocon Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Major companies operating in the amblyopia market are focusing on technological advancements in treatment, such as digital therapeutics, to better serve customers. A digital therapeutic is an evidence-based therapeutic intervention driven by high-quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. It uses behavioral and lifestyle changes, often spurred by digital impetuses, to improve health outcomes and can be used as a standalone therapy or in conjunction with conventional treatments.

Segments:

1) By Disease Type: Strabismus Amblyopia, Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, Reverse Amblyopia

2) By Diagnosis: Visual Acuity Tests, Photo Screening, Bruckner Test, Other Diagnosis

3) By Treatment: Eye Patches, Atropine Drops, Glasses, Video Games, Other Treatments

4) By End User: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the amblyopia market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the amblyopia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Amblyopia Market Definition

Amblyopia, also known as lazy eye, is a vision development disorder where one eye fails to achieve normal visual acuity, even with prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses. It usually begins during infancy or early childhood and occurs when the brain and the eye do not work together properly. Over time, the brain favors the better-seeing eye, leading to further weakening of the affected eye.

Amblyopia Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Amblyopia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amblyopia market size , amblyopia market drivers and trends, amblyopia market major players, amblyopia competitors' revenues, amblyopia market positioning, and amblyopia market growth across geographies. The amblyopia market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

