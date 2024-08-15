Smart City Networks Secures Two Long-Term Contracts At Phoenix Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jerry HarperPHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks , the leading provider of telecommunications and services for the industry, is pleased to announce its success in its bid for a continued partnership with the Phoenix Convention Center . This significant win includes separate contracts for telecommunications and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) services, each spanning 5 years with an option to extend for an additional 5 years, culminating in a potential ten-year partnership renewal.Since 2012, Smart City Networks has been a trusted partner of the Phoenix Convention Center, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. The recent RFP wins, obtained through an open bid process, reaffirm the strong relationship and commitment to excellence shared by both organizations.“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Phoenix Convention Center and remain dedicated to providing the comprehensive, top-tier services that set us apart,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks.“Phoenix has always been a hub for incredible events, and with upcoming highlights like the NBA All-Star Game in 2027, we are committed not only to upgrading our infrastructure to meet growing demands but also to providing unmatched support in every aspect of our service. Our recent 5G DAS upgrade for the Super Bowl showcased our ability to deliver seamless connectivity, and we are eager to ensure that same level of excellence for all future events.”In addition, Smart City Networks will now extend its state-of-the-art telecommunications services to other venues owned and operated by the Phoenix Convention Center. This includes the historic Orpheum Theatre and Symphony Hall, enhancing the technology infrastructure at the convention center, and opening more opportunities to deliver excellent service.Phoenix Convention Center Director Jerry Harper expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership, stating,“We are thrilled to continue to work with Smart City Networks. Their commitment to innovation aligns with our vision for the future of the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues. This partnership will keep our facilities at the forefront of technology and ensure an unmatched experience for our guests and event organizers. As we continue to host large, technologically advanced events, having a partner like Smart City Networks gives us a distinct advantage.”About Smart City Networks: Founded 40 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City provides wired and wireless Internet services and phone services at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size and currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 20 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworksAbout Phoenix Convention Center: The award-winning, GBAC STARTM accredited, Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It boasts nearly one million square feet of rentable meeting and event space. As a department of the City of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Orpheum Theatre Phoenix and nine downtown parking facilities.

