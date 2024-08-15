Full Contact K9 Announces Availability Of Four Fully Trained European German Shepherd Protection Dogs In Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Full Contact K9, a leader in the training of protection dogs, announces four trained European German Shepherd protection dogs available for sale this fall.

- Evan DunbarROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Full Contact K9 is renowned for its expertise in training and selling protection dogs, which are exclusively German Shepherds imported from Europe. The company has built a reputation for providing families with reliable and loyal protection dogs that enhance security and offer unparalleled companionship.Details About the German ShepherdsThe four German Shepherds available in fall 2024 have been meticulously selected and trained. Each dog is imported from Europe and boasts superior genetics for temperament, health, and working traits. The training program includes comprehensive obedience and protection training, ensuring the dogs are well-prepared to respond to any threat immediately while being sociable and well-behaved in various environments.Benefits of Owning a Full Contact K9 Protection Dog- Owning a protection dog from Full Contact K9 offers numerous benefits:- Immediate Threat Response: These dogs are trained to respond instantly to potential threats, providing crucial time until help arrives.- Deterrent Effect: The presence of a highly trained protection dog serves as a powerful deterrent to potential intruders.- Loyalty and Companionship: Beyond their protective capabilities, these dogs are loving and loyal companions, enriching the lives of their owners.- Custom Training: Each dog is custom-trained to match the specific needs and lifestyle of the family, ensuring a perfect fit."Our goal is to provide families with the highest level of security and peace of mind through our expertly trained protection dogs," said Evan Dunbar, CEO of Full Contact K9. "These four German Shepherds represent the pinnacle of our training program and are ready to offer unmatched protection and companionship to their future owners."Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about these exceptional protection dogs and explore the opportunity to enhance their family's security. For more information or to make a purchase, visit Full Contact K9's website or call (678) 235-5959.About Full Contact K9Full Contact K9 is a world-renowned provider of trained protection dogs, specializing in German Shepherds. With a commitment to excellence, the company offers custom-trained dogs that meet the highest standards of protection, obedience, and companionship.For further details, visit Full Contact K9's website or contact them directly.

