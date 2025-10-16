Piyush Goyal Urges Every Citizen To Collectively Work Towards 'Viksit Bharat' Goal
According to PM Modi, Indians are not just dreaming of becoming job seekers, but also job creators, and this would strengthen India's stature on the global stage.
Addressing the Dynamite News' 10th anniversary celebration in the national capital, the minister said that when every citizen performs his or her duties with dedication and the nation works together with a united spirit, we can achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Goyal also shared an inspiring message about passion and perseverance. He said that when we truly desire something with all our heart, success surely follows.
The minister congratulated Dynamite News on completing a decade of impactful journalism. He praised the channel for its courage and commitment to delivering accurate and reliable news to the public.
The Union Minister also expressed hope that Dynamite News will continue its journey with the same dedication and keep doing even greater work in the years ahead.
Delivering the keynote address at the Dynamite News' Young India Country Award 2025 event at the anniversary celebration, former Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, lauded the organisation for standing firmly for truthful, accurate, and fair journalism. He emphasised that responsible journalism goes beyond headlines - it requires contextual reporting.
The 10th anniversary celebration of Dynamite News was marked by an atmosphere of pride and joy as several distinguished personalities attended the grand event.
Along with Chief Guest Goyal, several other eminent figures from the fields of politics, media, and public service graced the occasion.
