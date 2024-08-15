Cheryll Forsatz Joins Ketchum As US Chief Client Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Cheryll Forsatz has returned to Ketchum as US chief client officer after stints at Zeno and Ferrero USA.



“Cheryll will be critical in defining and executing our organic business growth in the US,” president & CEO Mike Doyle said in a memo to staff.“She will be responsible to create and deploy a client-centric model that will drive consistency in our client experience, and work with client directors to provide guidance on business-critical accounts.'



Forsatz joins Ketchum most recently from Zeno, where she served as managing director of Zeno East.



Before Zeno, Forsatz spent more than five years at Italian confectionary company Ferrero, which she joined in 2018 as its first VP of corporate communications and public relations.



Forsatz previously was a senior VP at Ketchum, where she was responsible for the agency's external communications. Earlier in her career, Forsatz was director of communications for McDonald's New York metro region, as which she directed public relations, public affairs and crisis management activities.



“Cheryll's experience is so well suited to the role, and to Ketchum - a mix of deep, in-house expertise and agency credentials, too,” wrote Doyle. Forsatz will report to Doyle until the agency hires a new US CEO“in the near future," he said.



