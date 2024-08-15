Kuwait Health Ministry Following Up On Monkeypox Outbreak In Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The of said on Thursday that it was following up on the spread of a new monkeypox variant in several African countries, a matter that prompted WHO to announce a global health emergency.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that it was working with regional and international partners to monitor the situation and prepare viable responses, revealing that Kuwait's Center for Control (CDC) was coordinating with several national entities in this regard.

Monkeypox, or Mpox is a disease that causes painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

The disease spreads via direct contact with infected individuals through sexual intercourse and touch or respiratory secretions, added the ministry.

It indicated that a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test could verify infection, noting that treatment includes supportive care medicine that decrease symptoms or antibiotics for some cases.

The ministry said that preventative measures includes washing hands with water, soap, and disinfectants, avoiding promiscuity and direct contact with individuals with apparent Mpox symptoms. (end)

