Military Commandant's Office Created In Kursk Region Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To maintain law and order and ensure the priority needs of the population in Ukrainian-controlled areas in Russia's Kursk region, a military commandant's office was created and its head, Major General Eduard Moskaliov, was appointed.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this to President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing the president's Telegram channel.

"In the Kursk region, the search for and elimination of the enemy in Sudzha and three other settlements has been completed. To maintain law and order and ensure the priority needs of the population in controlled territories [in the Kursk region], a military commandant's office was created and its head, Major General Moskaliov, was appointed," Syrskyi said.

He added that today Ukrainian troops advanced by 500 meters to 1.5 kilometers in separate sectors in the region, repelled three enemy counterattacks and continued to conduct offensive operations.

"Since the beginning of the offensive operation in the Kursk region, our troops have advanced by 35 km into the enemy's territory with battles and taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements. In general, the situation is under control," Syrskyi said.