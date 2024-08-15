Fabulatech & 10Zig Bring USB Device Direction Within AVD/W365/RDSH Via Modernized Thin & Zero Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New FabulaTech & 10ZIG Partnership makes available the FabulaTech client plugin on 10ZiG NOSTM Zero Clients, PeakOSTM Thin Clients, and RepurpOSTM repurposed 3rd party hardware.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new tech-savvy partnership brings together the FabulaTech client plugin with 10ZiG Modernized NOSTM Zero Clients & PeakOSTM Thin Clients, and RepurpOSTM repurposed 3rd party hardware, now offering USB Device Redirection within AVD, W365, and RDSH environments for shared customers.A very timely joint solution, this partnership knows that the need for device redirection in virtual desktop environments is extremely important for organizations who rely on them for several reasons, whether it is the specific function they perform, or related to internal and external collaboration. This requirement has been further energized by the growth of platforms such as AVD, W365, etc., and FabulaTech addresses this with their USB Device Redirection solution via 10ZiG endpoints. The 10ZiG endpoint lineup includes everything for the task worker to power user in a standalone, all-in-one, or mobile device with all the security, flexibility, and management demanded for today's virtual landscape.Stewart Hayles, 10ZiG Pre-Sales Engineer,“Adding FabulaTech into the 10ZiG software ecosystem, specifically for growth platforms such as AVD, W365, RDS, et., provides a perfect partnership in extending USB and Device redirection capability. This is a huge improvement and enhances our end user experience, adding wider support of the various SB and Media requirements that often-come together.”Serge Yavorsky, FabulaTech Customer Success Manager,“FabulaTech software enhances remote desktop infrastructure by seamlessly bridging the gap between local and remote environments, enriching user experience, and making the migration from local to remote desktops an invisible, effortless process. We are delighted to add 10ZiG as an Alliance Partner and our mutual customers will see great benefits.”The FabulaTech Device Redirection Support including USB, scanner, webcam, and sound for remote desktop is the perfect complement to 10ZiG's“remote-ready” endpoint hardware, free management software, and no-hassle repurposing software. Finally, the two organizations could not agree more on prioritizing and providing exceptional customer service and technical support. For questions or more information on this exciting new partnership, see HERE .About FabulaTech:FabulaTech is a leading software development company that specializes in providing innovative cloud and virtualization solutions. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they have established themselves as a trusted provider of cutting-edge device redirection software. Their flagship product USB over Network is based on FabulaTech USB device virtualization technology, which enables users to access any USB peripheral devices over a local network or the Internet. You can effortlessly connect to a diverse range of devices from any location in the world using FabulaTech solutions, without requiring costly hardware or complex setup procedures.About 10ZiG:10ZiG Technology develops secure, managed endpoint solutions. Comprised of Thin & Zero Client hardware and software, along with centralized management software (10ZiG ManagerTM) for DaaS, SaaS, VDI and WebApp platforms, 10ZiG delivers a single-vendor endpoints strategy which provides a secure, standardized UX across physical 10ZiG hardware and 10ZiG repurposed third-party devices. 10ZiG makes solutions fit into the customer's environment, not the other way around. In office or at home, 10ZiG Technology is the perfect fit for organizations looking to streamline access to desktops and applications while simplifying deployment, support, visibility, scalability, and management of the endpoint estate.

