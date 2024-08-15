Over 40,000 Palestinians Killed Since Oct. 7
Date
8/15/2024 9:12:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the Israeli Occupation attacks on Gaza Strip reached over 40,000 with 92,401 others injured.
In a statement on Thursday, Palestinian health authorities said the death toll since the war on Gaza last October, hit 40,005.
They added that the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 40 people and injuring 107 others.
Rescue teams are unable to reach other victims trapped under rubble and on the streets, they said. (end)
wab
MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108558735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.