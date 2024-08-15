Over 40,000 Palestinians Killed Since Oct. 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the Israeli on Gaza Strip reached over 40,000 with 92,401 others injured.

In a statement on Thursday, Palestinian authorities said the death toll since the war on Gaza last October, hit 40,005.

They added that the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 40 people and injuring 107 others.

Rescue teams are unable to reach other trapped under rubble and on the streets, they said. (end)

