Zelensky claims Ukraine moving well in Kursk, Russia

(MENAFN) KYIV, Ukraine — In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported substantial progress by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, as Kyiv's major cross-border offensive entered its second week. Since launching the attack on August 6, Ukrainian have made notable gains, capturing numerous settlements in what marks the largest foreign military incursion into Russian territory since World War II.



President Zelensky highlighted the advancements made by Ukrainian forces, stating in his evening address, "Today we have advanced well in the Kursk region. We are achieving our strategic goal." Earlier, he detailed gains of "one to two kilometers (0.6-1.2 miles) in various areas" through a social media post.



To bolster their defensive posture, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced plans to establish a "buffer zone" in Kursk. This initiative aims to shield Ukrainian border communities from ongoing hostile shelling and cross-border strikes. "The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily hostile shelling," Klymenko stated.



In response to the escalating conflict, the neighboring Russian region of Belgorod has declared a state of emergency. The region's governor described the situation as "extremely difficult" due to the sustained Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks. An analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) revealed that Ukrainian forces had advanced over an area of at least 800 square kilometers of Russian territory as of Monday.



The Russian Defense Ministry, however, has countered that it successfully repelled Ukrainian advances in five areas of Kursk. "The attempts by enemy mobile units using armored equipment to break through deeper into Russian territory have been repelled," the ministry asserted.



The ongoing conflict in the Kursk region reflects the intensifying nature of the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in significant military operations and strategic maneuvers.



MENAFN15082024000045015682ID1108558733