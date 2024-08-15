Myclearstep Expands Into Collegiate And Professional Sports Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyClearStep, powered by Shapa Health, a pioneering leader in technology, is proud to announce its significant success in penetrating the university and professional sports team markets this summer. The company has onboarded 6,500 students from top-tier Division I and a few major professional teams, revolutionizing the approach young adults and professional take towards health and weight management.

Building on this remarkable achievement, MyClearStep is set to introduce its enterprise version, which will be adopted by sports teams nationwide. This innovative solution aims to reshape the perception of weight in sports, with several top teams already leveraging MyClearStep's advanced algorithms to optimize athlete performance and health. Furthermore, MyClearStep's Numberless Scale® has become an indispensable tool in athletic fields, particularly benefiting those dealing with eating disorders and disordered eating.





Bethany Chapman, MS, RD, CSSD, a Sports Dietitian, remarked: "Athletes are uniquely vulnerable to disordered eating behaviors and body image challenges due to the pressures of sport and performance. MyClearStep has been a helpful tool for monitoring athletes' weight, without visible numbers, to inform hydration recommendations and to catch any concerning variability in weight to intervene and support athletes. In my experience many athletes are relieved to have the support of someone else's eyes on the scale."

Nati Lavi, CEO of MyClearStep, expressed his enthusiasm for these groundbreaking developments: "We are witnessing incredible adoption of our product within sports medicine and professional teams, and now within athletic departments in collegiate sports. Our platform not only enhances the athletes' well-being, but also provides real-time, actionable data to their training teams, ensuring a comprehensive approach to athlete health."

Clayton Key, VP of Business Development, explained his excitement regarding these innovations: "As a former college wrestler, I've experienced firsthand the intense pressures athletes face around weight management, and the significant impact it can have on both mental and physical health. This expansion of MyClearStep's blind weigh-in technology into Division I and professional athletic programs marks a pivotal step forward in combating body dysmorphia, weight stigma, and eating disorders in the competitive sports arena. I'm thrilled about MyClearStep's role in fostering a healthier environment where athletes can focus on performance and well-being, rather than a number on the scale. This initiative not only enhances athletic performance but also protects the athletes' long-term health and mental resilience."





MyClearStep's enterprise version is poised to redefine athlete care by integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized health insights. This advancement underscores MyClearStep's commitment to promoting holistic health in competitive environments, empowering athletes, coaches, and parents with vital information.

About MyClearStep : MyClearStep Powered by Shapa Health, is the premier AI-driven remote monitoring solution for eating disorders and disordered eating, empowering healthcare providers with real-time insights to enhance patient care and outcomes-without added stress.

