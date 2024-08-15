J&K Bank Celebrates 78Th Independence Day With Great Fervor

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the nationwide festivities, J&K today celebrated 77 years of the country's independence with great national fervor.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash hoisted the national tricolour on 78th Independence Day here at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Departmental Heads and other senior officers of the Bank.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash highlighted the importance of the day along with its theme of Viksit Bharat – symbolizing the vision of a developed nation by the year 2047. Dwelling upon the theme, he said,“Viksit Bharat is not just a slogan; it is a mission that needs to be fulfilled every day till it gets achieved. It symbolizes our collective aspiration to transform India into a global powerhouse, a pioneer in innovation, a leader in economic transformation, and a beacon of sustainable growth.”

“While we recollect our legacy to pay solemn homage to our Heroes of Independence for their ultimate sacrifices and simultaneously cherish being part of a great democracy which carries the emblem of 'Unity in Diversity', we take pride in being identified as 'Citizens of India' and vow to contribute our bit in shaping future of our beloved Nation – a Developed India”, he added.

On the occasion, MD also reiterated the Bank's commitment to contribute towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat.“We, the J&K Bank Family, iterate our commitment and resolve to play our humble part in this collective monumental journey”, he said, adding“The turnaround of J&K Bank has been acclaimed as a notable success story by none other than the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the name of J&K Bank also resonated within the Parliament when Hon'ble Union Finance Minister lauded the Bank's turnaround story.”

While underscoring the importance of such acknowledgment, he stated,“Recognition of such a high order confirms the significance and systemic importance of our Bank and it definitely elevates our morale and brand image but it also reminds us that expectations of stake-holders too have grown and we must continuously deliver better than anticipated.”

MD & CEO concluded his address by invoking the unwavering commitment of Bank staff, he said that while the environment was highly dynamic especially the financial landscape,“Challenges are evolving, however, I am confident that the resolve and commitment of JK Bank family shall see us traverse these challenges and continue our march towards the goal post.”

On the occasion, MD along with ED also felicitated the persons-of-distinction from the support staff posted at CHQ by handing over a Letter of Appreciation as memento for their exemplary services during the year.

Notably, the flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at all the controlling offices across the country with Divisional, Zonal and Cluster Heads raising the tri-colour at their respective workplaces. Besides highlighting the significance of Independence Day, persons-of-distinction from all these controlling offices were also felicitated by the respective heads on the occasion.