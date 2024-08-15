Putin celebrates India`s progress throughout 77 years of independence

(MENAFN) On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Russian President Vladimir extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi, lauding India’s progress over the past 77 years. In a letter published on the Kremlin website, Putin praised India’s achievements in various domains, including socio-economic development, scientific advancements, and technical innovations, acknowledging the country’s rising stature on the global stage.



Putin emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, expressing confidence that the agreements and deals established during his discussions with Indian leaders in Moscow last year would further enhance bilateral cooperation. He underscored that this partnership aligns with the interests of both nations and contributes to international stability and security.



The bilateral summit between Modi and Putin, held in Moscow, was marked by significant outcomes. During his two-day visit, Modi and Putin signed a joint statement covering a range of sectors, including energy, defense, trade, space exploration, and connectivity. The leaders finalized nine separate agreements aimed at bolstering cross-border investment, enhancing trade and investment in Russia’s Far East, and addressing climate change through low-carbon development initiatives.



The bilateral trade target was notably revised upwards, with a new goal of USD100 billion by 2030, reflecting the robust growth in economic relations. This revised target follows the surpassing of the previous goal of USD30 billion by 2025, achieved ahead of schedule during the past financial year.



Putin’s letter and the outcomes of the Modi-Putin summit underscore the deepening ties between Russia and India, highlighting the ongoing commitment to expanding their strategic partnership and collaborative efforts on the global stage.

