Hamas announces well-being of Mohammad Ad-Daif

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Osama Hamdan, a senior leader and member of the bureau of Hamas, confirmed that Mohamed Deif, the commander of the Qassam Brigades, is in good health. This announcement comes at a crucial time as regional tensions remain high and discussions about potential peace talks are ongoing.



Hamdan's assurance regarding Deif's well-being is significant given the current context of conflict and the speculation surrounding the health of key figures within Hamas. Mohamed Deif, a prominent leader of the wing of Hamas, has been a central figure in the group's operations and strategic decisions.



In conjunction with this update, Hamdan articulated that Hamas is open to participating in peace negotiations under specific conditions. The group's readiness to engage in talks is contingent upon the negotiations focusing on the framework proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden in May. This proposal has garnered international support and is viewed by Hamas as a potential basis for resolving the ongoing conflicts.



According to Hamdan, for Hamas to enter into discussions, the negotiations must adhere to the principles outlined in Biden's plan. The proposal, which has been endorsed by various international actors, aims to address the root causes of the conflict and establish a path toward sustainable peace. Hamdan emphasized that any dialogue must reflect the specifics of this proposal to be considered meaningful and actionable by Hamas.



The proposal from President Biden includes measures designed to address both immediate and long-term issues affecting the region. It seeks to create a framework for de-escalation and negotiation that could lead to a more stable and peaceful environment. However, Hamas's condition highlights the complexities and challenges of reaching a consensus, given the diverse interests and demands of the involved parties.



As the situation continues to evolve, the international community remains closely monitoring the developments. The potential for renewed dialogue and the success of any future negotiations will depend on the ability of all parties to align their objectives and engage in constructive discussions. The health of key leaders and the conditions set by groups like Hamas are critical factors in shaping the trajectory of peace efforts in the region.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558437