RIOBELO Brings Pioneering 20-Minute Hair Treatment Technology to the UAE

(MENAFN- Empyre Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2024: RIOBELO, the sustainable, revolutionary Brazilian hair care brand, has officially launched in the UAE and is now distributing in salons across the Emirates, bringing Brazil’s top secrets for achieving luscious, bouncy, and frizz-free hair. With premium raw Brazilian ingredients and pioneering 20-Minute Only™ technology, RIOBELO aims to transform the region’s hair care industry with its quick, high-quality treatments that promise maximum hydration and shine, without the damage.



The innovative 20-Minute Only™ technology found in RIOBELO’s products delivers exceptional results within a short period of time. With a core focus on the professional hair care community and a robust distribution strategy, RIOBELO is revamping salon routines with these cutting-edge solutions. Esteemed stylists and hair experts across the UAE are discovering how RIOBELO’s advanced technology has come in as a solution to long treatment sessions with traditional anti-frizz and straightening treatments, thus enhancing client experiences.



Utilizing 100% raw Brazilian fruits such as Maracuja and Acai, RIOBELO offers effective solutions for anti-frizz and straightening needs. Each RIOBELO product is formaldehyde-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, and scientifically crafted to enhance hair’s strength, resilience, vibrancy, and smoothness.



As RIOBELO debuts in the UAE, it continues its mission to bring the vibrant beauty of Brazil to a global audience. Alaa Kara Ali, CEO and Founder of RIOBELO, expresses his enthusiasm for this launch, stating, "We are delighted to bring RIOBELO to Dubai and share the wonders of Brazilian hair care with the local community." Lucas Milanez, Managing Director of RIOBELO, adds, "We embrace diversity and individuality, celebrating creativity in bringing practical solutions to salons that will shape the future of hair care treatments. Our Brazilian roots and culture are integral to who we are, and we are incredibly proud to share our heritage with the UAE."





