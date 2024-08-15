Poll shows majority of UK nationals would vote to rejoin EU

(MENAFN) A recent nationwide survey has revealed that a majority of British citizens would vote to rejoin the European Union if a new were held. This poll, conducted by YouGov and published on Tuesday, highlights a significant shift in public opinion eight years after the Brexit referendum led to the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.



The survey, which included responses from over 2,000 United Kingdom residents gathered late last month, found that 59 percent of participants would vote in favor of rejoining the European Union in a hypothetical new referendum. In contrast, 41 percent of those surveyed would oppose such a move.



In addition to rejoining the European Union, the poll explored support for closer relations with Brussels without formally rejoining the European Union, its single market, or customs union. Over 60 percent of respondents expressed support for maintaining closer ties with the European Union under these conditions, while only 17 percent were against it. Another 20 percent remained undecided on the issue.



The YouGov poll also indicated that 55 percent of British voters now believe that leaving the European Uniom was a mistake, compared to 34 percent who continue to support the decision. Despite these sentiments, the importance of United Kingdom-European Union relations as a political issue has diminished. In 2019, 63 percent of voters identified Brexit as a top national concern. However, after the 2024 general election, only 7 percent of respondents considered United Kingdom-European Union relations to be a significant issue.



The findings of this poll underscore a notable shift in public opinion regarding the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union, reflecting a growing desire among many Britons to reconsider their country's future alignment with the bloc.

