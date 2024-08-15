Biolinerx Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Recent Corporate And Portfolio Updates

- Doubled the number of centers ordering APHEXDA during the second quarter

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX ) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided recent corporate and portfolio updates.

"We continue to demonstrate positive commercial launch momentum with

APHEXDA, our best-in-class stem cell mobilization agent," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx.

"Importantly, among our targeted top 80 transplant centers, we've secured formulary placement to date at institutions representing ~37% of stem cell transplant procedures performed, surpassing our stated goal.

Additionally, we doubled the number of transplant centers ordering APHEXDA during the second quarter, which is a strong leading indicator and, we believe, reflects centers' growing recognition of the value that APHEXDA offers relative to other mobilization agents.

Our goal is to achieve formulary placement at institutions representing approximately 60% of procedures by the end of year, which will support continued revenue growth and ease burdens on patients, caregivers, and transplant centers.

"Our vision is to maximize the potential of APHEXDA by expanding into key areas with high unmet need. To that end, we announced our second clinical trial collaboration, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, evaluating APHEXDA for stem cell mobilization in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) seeking gene therapy.

This new collaboration complements the ongoing SCD stem cell mobilization Phase 1 trial at Washington University in St. Louis (Wash U.).

APHEXDA has the potential to support the collection of the immense amount of stem cells needed for these complex gene therapies in a more predictable and condensed timeline for patients.

The companies launching these new gene therapies for SCD report continued expansion of authorized treatment centers and increased numbers of patients initiating cell collection.

We look forward to seeing early data from the Wash U. Phase 1 trial later this year."

APHEXDA Launch Updates



Among top 80 transplant centers, secured formulary placement to date at institutions representing ~37% of stem cell transplant procedures performed, exceeding the company's stated goal for the quarter; on track to achieve ~60% by year-end 2024 Saw double the number of centers ordering APHEXDA during the second quarter as compared to the first quarter, which contributed to quarter-over-quarter net revenue growth of 100%

Clinical Portfolio Updates

Motixafortide

Multiple Myeloma



Presented a poster at the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) 2024 Annual Meeting on April 17, 2024, demonstrating that transplant centers (averaging, for example, 20 transplants per month), when switching to G-CSF plus APHEXDA, could increase capacity by 52.0 patient days per month versus G-CSF alone, or by 12.3 patient days per month versus G-CSF in combination with plerixafor

Presented a poster at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) on April 6, 2024, showing that even with APHEXDA's higher drug acquisition cost compared to other mobilization regimens, specifically G-CSF alone or G-CSF plus generic plerixafor, the combination of G-CSF plus APHEXDA may confer a similar or better overall financial impact while providing centers and patients with an improved mobilization experience Collaboration partner Gloria Biosciences' stem cell mobilization bridging study IND was filed and approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China. Anticipate initiation of pivotal clinical trial in 2H 2024

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) & Gene Therapy



Entered into clinical trial agreement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to evaluate motixafortide for hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. The Phase 1 clinical trial is an open-label, multi-center study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and feasibility of single-agent motixafortide for the mobilization and collection of CD34+ HSCs in 12 patients (aged 18 and older) with SCD. Anticipate first patient dosed in September 2024 and initial data in 2025 Reported continuing enrollment of patients into a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. The trial, in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been expanded from five to 10 patients. Anticipate initial data in 2H 2024

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)



Presented positive biopsy data from the completed pilot phase of the ongoing CheMo4METPANC Phase 2b clinical trial collaboration with Columbia University at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting held on June 1, 2024 in Chicago, IL. New analyses of paired pre- and on-treatment biopsy samples demonstrated a statistically significant increase in CD8+ T-cell density in tumors from all 11 patients treated with the combination therapy approach (P=0.007). Enrollment in the randomized trial targeting 108 patients continues with full enrollment anticipated in 2027 Completed design of Phase 2b randomized clinical trial in China with collaboration partner Gloria Biosciences intended to assess motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor zimberelimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2025

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.4 million. The Company did not record any revenue during the second quarter of 2023. Revenue for the quarter reflects a portion of the upfront payment from the Gloria Biosciences license, which amounted to $3.6 million, as well as $1.8 million of net revenue from product sales of APHEXDA in the U.S.

Cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.9 million. The Company did not record any cost of revenue during the second quarter of 2023. Cost of revenue for the quarter primarily reflects the amortization of intangible assets, royalties on net product sales of APHEXDA in the U.S., and cost of goods sold on product sales

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $2.2 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to motixafortide New Drug Application (NDA) supporting activities, termination of the development of AGI-134 and a decrease in share-based compensation

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $6.4 million, compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up in headcount costs associated with a fully hired field team

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in legal and certain other expenses

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to net loss of $18.5 million for the same period in 2023. The net income for the 2024 period included $7.8 million in non-operating income, compared to non-operating expenses of $7.7 million for the same period in 2023, both primarily related to the non-cash revaluation of warrants As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $40.1 million. The Company anticipates that this amount will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into 2025

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases.

The company's first approved product is APHEXDA® (motixafortide) with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for

autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma.

BioLineRx is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors.

Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at , or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statement

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of APHEXDA, the execution of the launch of APHEXDA and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and expectations and commercial potential of motixafortide, as well as its potential investigational uses. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether BioLineRx's collaboration partners will be able to execute on collaboration goals in a timely manner; whether the clinical trial results for APHEXDA will be predictive of real-world results; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates, including the degree and pace of market uptake of APHEXDA for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients; whether access to APHEXDA is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether APHEXDA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; BioLineRx's ability to establish, operationalize and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the

commercial launch of APHEXDA; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the declared war by Israel against Hamas and the military campaigns against Hamas and other terrorist organizations, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2024. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

