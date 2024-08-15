IMD Issues Very Heavy Rain Warning For Kerala's Wayanad 'Red', 'Orange' Alert In THESE States For Next Few Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued 'orange' alert, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala's Wayanad district. Heavy showers are expected in other parts of the state including - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kozhikode. Meanwhile, 'red' alert was issued for Lakshadweep.



Check full forecast here:

Kerala: Warning of heavy rainfall issued in Wayanad district, where landslides triggered by heavy rain killed over 230 people on July 30 .

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday, and in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.

Lakshadweep: A 'red' alert was issued for Lakshadweep by IMD , warning of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Wednesday.

Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad & West Rajasthan during 15th -17th ; Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during 15th -21st; Himachal Pradesh during 15th -21st; Punjab on 15th; Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 15th &16th August.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 15th; Himachal Pradesh & West Rajasthan on 15th and East Rajasthan on 15th & 16th August.

West & Central India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa & Gujarat Region; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days.

Isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th, 16th & during 19th -21st; East Madhya Pradesh on 15th & during 18th -21st; Vidarbha & Konkan & Goa during 18th -20th; Chhattisgarh during 15th -21st August.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Chhattisgarh on 15th & 16th August.

East & Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 15th & 16th

Gangetic West Bengal during 15th-18th; Bihar & Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 15th -21st ; Jharkhand during 15th - 20th , Odisha during 15th -19th , Arunachal Pradesh on 15th, Assam & Meghalaya on 15th & during 19th -21st August .

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 16th & 17th & Jharkhand on 17th & 18th August.

South Peninsular India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep & Karnataka state ; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during the week.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 15th - 18th & 19th; Kerala & Mahe during 15th & 19th; Lakshadweep on 15th -19th ; Rayalaseema duirng 15th- 17th ; Coastal Karnataka on 15th & 16th; North Interior Karnataka on 15th & 16th ; South Interior Karnataka during 15th - 17th August.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 16th & 17th; Kerala & Mahe during 15th -17th; Lakshadweep on 15th; Rayalaseema on 16th; Coastal Karnataka on 15th & South Interior Karnataka on 15th & 16th August.