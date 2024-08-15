Zero Turn Mower Market To Exceed $4.18 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major zero turn mower participants include Ariens, MTD Products Bad Boy Mowers, Briggs & Stratton Corporatio, Cub Cadet, Dixie Chopper, Exmark, Ferris Industries, Gravely, Husqvarna, John Deere, Kubota Corporation, Scag Power Equipment, Spartan Mowers, The Toro Company.

The zero turn mower market is predicted to hit USD 4.18 Billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The increasing need for efficient and time-saving lawn care solutions will drive the industry growth. Zero change mowers, which are capable of one revolution, significantly reduce lawn mowing time compared to traditional lawn mowers. The increasing trend of home gardening and lawn maintenance especially in urban areas has also augmented the demand for advanced lawn mowers. Technological advancements, such as GPS and automation integration are also making these mowers appealing, allowing more precise control and reduced manual effort for users.

With the growing number of lawn maintenance professionals, service providers are increasingly investing in more efficient equipment, such as zero-change mowers to enhance efficiency and productivity. For example, in February 2023, John Deere introduced the industry-first Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero Turn mower for revolutionizing the mowing experience and eliminating the need for gasoline. Rising environmental concerns and the push for sustainable practices are also encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly models, further adding to the product demand.

Zero turn mower market value from the lithium-ion segment may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032 due to its advantages over traditional lead-acid batteries. Lithium-ion batteries provide high energy, longevity, and speed for ensuring efficiency and reliability for continuous use. These batteries also contribute to the growing demand for eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn care products, making them popular among eco-conscious consumers and commercial clients wanting to reduce their carbon footprint. The lightness of lithium-ion batteries also increases the discretion of zero-turn mowers for greatly improving their performance and user experience.









Zero turn mower market from the direct sales end-use segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to strong need to enable manufacturers to establish direct relationships with customers for providing a more personalized buying experience. This approach is helping manufacturers to offer tailored solutions and comprehensive product demonstrations for significantly increasing customer understanding and satisfaction. Direct sales also render better feedback mechanism, allowing manufacturers to respond more quickly to market needs.

Asia Pacific zero turn mower market will register significant growth from 2024 to 2032. The rapid urbanization and expanding middle-class population is leading to increased demand for residential and commercial landscaping services. Rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles have sparked interest in home gardening and beautiful lawns, especially in countries, such as China, India, and Japan. The growing number of golf courses, stadiums and public parks in the region are necessitating efficient lawn care solutions, further driving the demand for static mowers and lawn mowers. Government policies that encourage green space and infrastructure will also contribute to the market growth by creating more landscaped areas that require regular maintenance.

Ariens, Spartan Mowers, MTD Products Inc, Bad Boy Mowers, Scag Power Equipment, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Cub Cadet, John Deere, Dixie Chopper, Husqvarna, Exmark, Gravely, and Ferris Industries are some of the major zero turn mower market contenders. These players are working on new product developments, collaborations, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2023, Honda introduced the Honda Autonomous Work Mower (AWM) and launched a pilot program for companies to test the mower.

