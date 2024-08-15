UK economy sees 0.6 percent growth in Q2, aligning with market expectations

(MENAFN) On Thursday, flash data revealed that the UK experienced a growth of 0.6 percent in the second quarter of the previous year, aligning with market expectations. This growth rate is slightly below the 0.7 percent increase recorded in the first quarter, as reported by the Office for National Statistics. The data provides a snapshot of the UK’s economic performance during the period and reflects a stable, though slightly decelerated, economic expansion.



The growth figures for the second quarter show a diverse performance across different sectors. The services sector led the growth with an increase of 0.8 percent, indicating robust activity and resilience in this area of the economy. In contrast, both the production and construction sectors experienced a slight contraction, shrinking by 0.1 percent from the previous quarter. This decline suggests some weaknesses in these industries during the April to June period.



When viewed on an annual basis, the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of the year. This year-over-year growth figure provides a broader perspective on the economy’s performance, highlighting a modest but positive trend in economic activity despite the sector-specific declines observed in the most recent quarter.



Overall, the quarterly and annual data underscores a period of stable economic growth for the UK, with the services sector showing notable strength while production and construction face challenges. These mixed signals illustrate the complexities of the UK economic landscape as it navigates through various sectoral performances and broader economic conditions.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557670