Israeli sniper fatally shoots Palestinian teen in occupied East Jerusalem

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, a tragic incident occurred in Anata, located to the east of occupied East Jerusalem, where a Palestinian teenager was fatally shot by Israeli forces. The victim, 16-year-old Shadi Sheha, was working at his privately owned car wash shop when he was struck by gunfire. The Palestinian Authority-run Jerusalem Governorate identified Sheha as the victim of this violent episode.



According to an official Palestinian news agency, local sources report that Sheha was targeted by an Israeli sniper stationed within the Pisgat Ze'ev settlement. The reports indicate that Sheha was allegedly throwing stones at Israeli soldiers when the sniper fired. The teenager was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. This incident highlights the increasing frequency of violence in the region, particularly in the context of intensified Israeli military raids in the West Bank.



The frequency and severity of Israeli military operations have escalated significantly since the beginning of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023. The situation has been further complicated by violent attacks from illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 625 Palestinians and injuries to nearly 5,400 others due to Israeli army fire in the occupied territories. This ongoing violence underscores the dire humanitarian situation in the region and the deepening crisis faced by Palestinian communities.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557611