Managed by Tocumen S.A., the airpor facilitated for 11,106,628 individuals. This reflects a rise of 951,973 from the previous year.



The trend indicates a robust recovery, establishing the airport as a crucial Latin American hub.



In July alone, the airport recorded 1,724,626 passengers. This figure represents an increase of 158,140 compared to July 2023.



The airport's growth reflects Panama's strategic location, bridging North and South America.



The most traveled route from Tocumen is to Bogotá, Colombia. This route saw 580,986 passengers.







Miami followed closely with 534,719 travelers. Medellín ranked third with 400,901 passengers.



Other significant destinations included San José, Costa Rica, with 386,798 passengers. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, saw 385,274 passengers.



South America led with 44% of overall passenger traffic. North America accounted for 29%. The Caribbean contributed 12%, Central America 11%, and Europe 4%.



This data highlights the airport's recovery. It emphasizes Tocumen's pivotal role in enhancing global connectivity.



Regional integration promotes economic and cultural exchanges. These functions are vital for cross-border interactions.



Passenger Traffic Soars at Panama's Tocumen Airport in 2024

In 2023, the airport set a record by handling over 17 million passengers. Recent expansions increased the airport's capacity.



