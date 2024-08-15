Azerbaijan Premier League: FC Qarabağ Match Postponed

Azerbaijan Premier League: FC Qarabağ Match Postponed
Having qualified for the playoffs in the UEFA Champions League,
FC Qarabağ has officially applied to the Azerbaijan Professional
Football League (PFL), Azernews reports.
FC Qarabağ asked for the postponement of the away game against
"Shamakhi" in the III round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in
order to better prepare for the European Cup match.
Taking into account the request, the consent of the other party,
and the general interest of Azerbaijan football, in accordance with
paragraph 1 of Article 6 of the Regulations of the Professional
Football League 2024/2025 season (appeal regarding the postponement
of 1 game of the team advancing to the play-off stage) and decided
to postpone the match. There are no changes regarding the game of
the substitute teams of the clubs.
Note that FC Qarabağ will face the Croatian club "Dinamo"
(Zagreb) in the playoff stage. The first game will be played away
on August 20, and the return match will be played in Baku on August
28.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabağ won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
