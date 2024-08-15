My Dream Is To Make TN Best In The World: CM Stalin Says On I-Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Thursday said that his dream was to make Tamil Nadu the best place in the world.

CM Stalin was addressing the people after hoisting the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George.

CM Stalin said that India achieved Independence after 300 years of relentless struggle and the country should not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

CM Stalin said that Tamil Nadu achieved multifaceted development in the last three years since the DMK under him assumed office in May 2021.

CM Stalin cited several development and welfare programmes initiated by his government, including the flagship breakfast programme for schoolchildren.

He said that breakfast for all was a programme which was unique in the country and added that it had led to an increase in school attendance.

CM Stalin said that as per Union government statistics, Tamil Nadu excels in education and added that this was due to such welfare programmes initiated by his government.

CM Stalin added that the 'Puthumai Pen' scheme providing Rs 1,000 each month for girl students of government and government-aided schools that was launched by him, had been a resounding success and resulted in increasing enrolment of girls in higher education institutions.

He said that Tamil Nadu has launched the 'Thamizh Pudhalvan' scheme on similar lines aimed at increasing the enrollment of boys in higher education.

The CM said that since his government came to power, the Dravidian model of government appointed 32,774 people through the Tamil Nadu selection Board and added that more than 75,000 people will be given government jobs by January 2026.