Financial Fix Understanding Halal Mutual Funds And Shariah-Compliant Investments

8/14/2024 10:12:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Halal Mutual Fund Options in India

In India, specific indices and mutual funds cater to Sharia-compliant investment needs, including:

– **S&P CNX 500 Shariah Index:** These indices ensure the inclusion of companies that comply with Islamic laws.

Example Historical Return

Tata Ethical Fund

Inception: 1 996

Annual Return: Approximately 15%

Investment Value Today: INR 2.9 crores from an initial investment of INR 10 lakhs

By investing in Halal mutual funds, individuals can ensure their financial growth aligns with their religious and ethical values, promoting a socially responsible and ethical approach to wealth management.

  Learn from the insights of @IrshadMushtag, writer, investor, entrepreneur & Founder of MI Securities! Connect for valuable financial advice at [email protected] . Disclaimer: This article is solely for educational purposes. The investment examples here are not recommendatory

Kashmir Observer

