Canada’S Approach To Partnerships In Africa

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Mélanie Joly, of foreign affairs, Mary Ng, minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, and Ahmed Hussen, minister of international development, announced Wednesday, August 14, 2024, public consultations on Canada's approach to partnerships across the African continent. These consultations will complement discussions held with trusted partners, international counterparts, and key stakeholders in the humanitarian, economic and foreign policy space.

Canada has been actively reviewing its approach, in line with the feminist foreign policy and feminist international assistance policy, to engaging with African countries and institutions to build stronger, expanded and more visible partnerships.

The African continent is a dynamic continent of growing geopolitical and economic importance – a continent with which Canada shares strong people-to-people ties. The government of Canada is seeking input on the renewed approach for partnerships across the African continent.

The consultation will serve to gather feedback on proposed themes including building shared prosperity, reducing poverty, assisting in humanitarian crises, and supporting women and youth, collaborating on global priorities, protecting and advancing shared values and interests, and strengthening peace and security.

Global Affairs Canada invites participation and comments from the public and stakeholders, including:



The Canadian public, including African diaspora communities;

Academics and experts, and civil society organizations;

Provinces, territories and municipalities Industry associations, labour organizations, and small, medium-sized and large enterprises.

To participate in the consultation, interested parties are encouraged to review the consultation information and background information and provide feedback by e-mail or mail. The consultations will be open until September 15, 2024.

As Canada and our African partners strengthen ties, we will continue to collaborate to advance shared priorities and foster mutual prosperity.

“Canada will continue to work to build stronger and more robust partnerships with African countries and institutions. These consultations are an important step in fostering collaboration and growing these relationships,” Mélanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs.

The post Canada's approach to partnerships in Africa appeared first on Caribbean News Global .