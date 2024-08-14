Turkish Pres. Receives Palestinian Peer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas who is currently visiting Turkiye.

The two leaders held a meeting closed to the press at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Anadolu Ajansi said.

It added that Abbas is set to deliver a speech before Turkish parliament general assembly on Thursday, tomorrow.

Abbas will speak before MPs about the Israeli in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly the besieged Gaza Strip, the agency said.

President Erdogan will attend the session, showing high-level support for Palestine.

After the speech, Erdogan, Abbas and the speaker will visit a photography exhibition on Palestine. (end)

