Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF Manages $420M

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The US-based conglomerate is among the top holders, boasting $420 million in (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Per a recent 13F filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Goldman Sachs's exposure includes positions across seven US ETFs. In addition, the holdings include 6.99 million shares with BlackRock's IBIT (with a valuation of $238 million), making the investment giant the third-largest IBIT holder.

Expanding Bitcoin Exposure through ETFs

Furthermore, with a worth of almost $80 million, the behemoth owns 1.51 million shares in Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC). In addition, the bank has invested $56 million into Bitwise's BITB, $35 million each in Grayscale's GBTC, and Invesco Galaxy's BTCO.

It has also invested over $1 million in BTCW and ARKB by WisdomTree and Ark. The significant investment by Goldman Sachs in Bitcoin ETFs indicates a larger trend of growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

Rising Institutional Interest in Bitcoin ETFs

With over 500 institutional investors making sizeable capital allocations to BTC ETFs, the concept of BTC as an asset class is beginning to gain traction among these large-scale investors. Like Goldman Sachs, Hedge fund Capula Investment Management also disclosed in its 13F filing with the SEC that it invested $464 million in spot BTC ETFs in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Nate Geraci, BlackRock's IBIT is a standout ETF; it has drawn over $20.5 billion in investments this year. It outperforms other new ETFs by a wide margin; the closest non-Bitcoin ETF only raised $1.3 billion.

After a period of withdrawals, the BTC ETF market has exhibited signs of recovery lately. According to data from SosoValue, these funds noted net inflows of $27.8 million and $39 million on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively.

ETFs' Inflows. | Source: SosoValue

The recent boost in ETF investments is consistent with a larger upswing in the price of BTC, which has risen by roughly 3.5% over the past day to hover around $60,000. Moreover, investors' attention is still primarily focused on the BTC's price trajectory as the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data positively impacted the digital asset.