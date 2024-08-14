NATO Military Committee To Discuss Further Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO's highest military body, the Military Committee, will meet in Czechia's Prague on September 13-15.

That's according to the relevant press release, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet from 13 to 15 September 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic. During the in-person meeting, the Chiefs of Defence will discuss military strategic developments within the Alliance. Czech President Petr Pavel will join for the opening of the Military Committee Conference," NATO said.

It is noted that during the first session, the Chiefs of Defense will address the implementation of decisions taken by the Allied Heads of State and Government made at the Washington Summit in July 2024.

"As the Alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary, NATO leaders are taking major steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence, bolster long-term support to Ukraine and deepen global partnerships," the press release notes.

As part of NATO's support package to Ukraine, this session will also discuss the establishment of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), a new command which is designed to plan, coordinate and arrange delivery of security assistance.

During the third session, the participants will discuss the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC), an important pillar of practical cooperation to identify and apply lessons from Russia's war against Ukraine and increase Ukraine's interoperability with NATO.

The Military Committee meets in Chiefs of Defense Session twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this week Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien discussed steps that would bring Ukraine closer to joining the Alliance.