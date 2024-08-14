عربي


Qatar, US Top Diplomats Mull Gaza Developments


8/14/2024 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday the latest happenings in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
During a telephone call, the two ministers focused on the developments of joint mediation efforts on ending the ongoing war in the Strip and growing tension in the Middle East, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They also stressed the need for de-escalation in the region, and reviewed the deep-rooted strategic relations between the two countries, and means of enhancing them, it added. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

