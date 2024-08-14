Qatari PM, Turkish FM Seek Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani sought with Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ways of reaching an immediate permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This happened during a call that Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister received from Turkiye's Foreign Minister, said in a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian lands were reviewed, as well as the relations between the two countries and ways of enriching them, said the statement.

Qatar's Prime Minister also renewed his country's commitment in supporting the various regional and international efforts for achieving security and stability on both regional and international levels. (end)

