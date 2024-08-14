عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari PM, Turkish FM Seek Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza Strip


8/14/2024 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani sought with Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ways of reaching an immediate permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
This happened during a call that Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister received from Turkiye's Foreign Minister, said in a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.
During the call, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian lands were reviewed, as well as the relations between the two countries and ways of enriching them, said the statement.
Qatar's Prime Minister also renewed his country's commitment in supporting the various regional and international efforts for achieving security and stability on both regional and international levels. (end)
sss



MENAFN14082024000071011013ID1108555471


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search