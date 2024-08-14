User Friendly 2.0 Host Bill Sikkens To Join Gravity To Fly Jetsuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

User Friendly 2.0 - Celebrating 10 years

User Friendly 2.0 host Bill Sikkens will join the team at Gravity in the United Kingdom in September to learn to fly the Jetsuit.

- Bill SikkensMILWAUKIE, OREGON, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“If humans were meant to fly, they would have a Jetsuit” said Bill Sikkens, host of User Friendly 2.0 .“Flying a Jetsuit with Gravity is the ultimate thrill, combining the exhilaration of defying gravity with the sheer freedom of personal flight. Imagine soaring through the air, feeling the raw power of jet engines at your command, and experiencing a bird's-eye view of the world below. It's like stepping into a sci-fi movie, where you're the hero in control of an extraordinary technology, pushing the boundaries of human potential, making one feel like a real world Ironman or Cyberhawk. Every flight is an adventure, offering an unmatched sense of liberation and the pure joy of conquering the skies.”About User Friendly Media Group:User Friendly Media Group (userfriendly) has produced the User Friendly on-air show and podcast since 2013. The show rebooted as User Friendly 2.0 in 2019 as it airs today. This weekly syndicated on-air program features technology and pop culture in a conversational, approach-oriented environment. The shows hosts, Bill Sikkens, Gretchen Winkler and Bill Snodgrass, bring technical knowledge, interesting guests and pop culture information in a political free environment.For details please visit userfriendly or call (phone).Contact:Bill Sikkens, Hostuserfriendly... (503) 523-0888

William Sikkens

User Friendly Media Group, Inc

+1 503-523-0888

